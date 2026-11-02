Cabinet approves 2027 holiday list: How many days off

The cabinet has approved the holiday list for next year, with 15 days of general holidays and 14 days of holidays under executive orders. However, as some of these holidays fall on weekends, the effective total number of holidays will be 22 days.

The cabinet meeting was held at the Secretariat on Monday, chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. The holiday list was approved at the meeting.

Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani announced the cabinet''s decisions at a press conference later.

More to follow...