Govt appoints new secretaries in key positions

The public security division’s additional secretary Md Jahangir Alam has been promoted to secretary and appointed to the EC secretariat.
The change in the important post has been brought around a year before the next general election. EC’s current secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandakar has been transferred to the industries ministry as secretary.
Current industries secretary Zakia Sultana has been made information and broadcasting ministry secretary. The post of the information secretary fell vacant after the last secretary Mokbul Hossain was sent on forced retirement recently.
Primary and mass education ministry’s senior secretary Md Aminul Islam Khan has been appointed as public security division’s senior secretary. This post is also very important since the police administration is under this division. Aminul replaces Akhtar Hossain in the division.
Dhaka south city corporation’s chief executive officer Farid Ahammad has been promoted to secretary and made the primary and mass education secretary. Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha’s (RAJUK) chairman Md Anisur Rahman Mian has been promoted to secretary, but remains in the same charge.
Local government division’s secretary Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury has been promoted to senior secretary of the same office.
The tenures of current cabinet secretary, principal secretary and senior secretary of public administration ministry are likely to end this year. There has been talk about these key positions possibly getting new faces.