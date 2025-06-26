5 Aug to be observed as ‘July Mass Uprising Day’, 8 Aug ‘New Bangladesh Day’
The government has declared 5 August as July ‘Mass Uprising Day’ and 8 August to be celebrated as ‘New Bangladesh Day’.
The government has also decided to include 5 August as a ‘Ka’ category and 8 August as ‘Kha’ category day in the observance of national and international days to be observed as the ‘July Mass Uprising Day’ and ‘New Bangladesh Day’ every year.
All concerned ministries, departments and organisations have been asked to properly implement it.
The cabinet division on Wednesday issued circulars to this end.
Meanwhile, the government has also declared 16 July as ‘Martyr Abu Sayeed Day’.
This date has been included as ‘Kha’ category day in the observance of national and international days to be observed every year as ‘Martyr Abu Sayeed Day’.
The cabinet Division issued a separate circular to this end yesterday.