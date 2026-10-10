PM's Japan visit to prioritise economic partnership, investment: Humaiun

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir today, Saturday said strengthening bilateral relations, deepening economic partnerships and increasing investment would be Bangladesh's main priorities during Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's upcoming visit to Japan.

"Our main priorities during the Japan visit will be to strengthen bilateral relations, deepen economic partnerships and increase investment," he told journalists after attending a seminar titled "From Workforce to Strategic Partnership: Reimagining Bangladesh-KSA Relations".

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will leave for a four-day visit to Japan on 26 October.