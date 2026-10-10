PM's Japan visit to prioritise economic partnership, investment: Humaiun
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir today, Saturday said strengthening bilateral relations, deepening economic partnerships and increasing investment would be Bangladesh's main priorities during Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's upcoming visit to Japan.
"Our main priorities during the Japan visit will be to strengthen bilateral relations, deepen economic partnerships and increase investment," he told journalists after attending a seminar titled "From Workforce to Strategic Partnership: Reimagining Bangladesh-KSA Relations".
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will leave for a four-day visit to Japan on 26 October.
Humaiun Kobir said Bangladesh would prioritise trade, investment and development partnerships across various sectors during the visit, consistent with its approach to engagement with other countries.
Bangladesh now seeks reciprocal investment partnerships with countries around the world in clearly defined areas of cooperation, he added.
Describing Japan as one of Bangladesh's largest and longstanding development partners, Humaiun said Japanese investment in several mega projects had helped build strong diplomatic and investment ties between the two countries.
He recalled that the prime minister had previously attended an energy summit in Japan as an invited guest of the Japanese premier when that country faced an energy crisis.
The state minister said that engagement had helped foster the Japanese government's confidence in Bangladesh's prime minister.
The forthcoming visit would feature detailed discussions on sector-specific cooperation and opportunities for reciprocal investment, he said.
Regarding Prime Minister's Saudi Arabia visit, Humaiun Kobir said Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince had invited Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit the Kingdom and the premier had accepted the invitation.
"He has accepted and will do so at some point very soon," he said.
The Saudi Crown Prince had also expressed interest in visiting Bangladesh, Humaiun said, adding that Dhaka would welcome him at a mutually convenient time.
Responding to a question on protecting the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, Humaiun said Bangladesh's position was clear and uncompromising.
He said Bangladesh, as one of the world's largest Muslim countries, would stand ready to provide necessary support if its cooperation or assistance was sought for initiatives to protect the Muslim world's holy sites and mosques.
The seminar was jointly organised by the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and the Center for Migration Studies of North South University (NSU).
Foreign Ministry Secretary (Bilateral) Dr Md Nazrul Islam and Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Md Mokhtar Ahmed spoke as special guests.
BIISS Director General Major General A S M Ridwanur Rahman and NSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury also addressed the seminar.