Mahdi Amin at press conference
No political leniency over land grabs, vandalism, govt not involved in Zaima’s appointment
Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson and Adviser Mahdi Amin said no political leniency is being given regardless of who the offender is.
Replying to a query from journalists about several recent incidents of land grabs, attacks and vandalism, Mahdi Amin highlighted the government’s position, saying that the Ministry of Home Affairs was working on the matters and had information about them.
The government wants to ensure a fair legal process, and the home minister has also made it clear that no political leniency is being given regardless of who the offender is, he added.
Mahdi Amin made these remarks at a press conference while replying to a query about the incidents that had taken place in different places over the past few days.
The press conference was held at Karabi Hall of the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday afternoon to brief the media on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s participation in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, his meetings with world leaders and his overall visit to New York.
Mahdi Amin said 13 people had already been arrested over the attempted occupation of Chand Udyan. Eleven people had been arrested over the attempted land grabbing at Shyamoli Housing in Adabor. Thirteen people had been arrested over the attack on and damage to property at the Radda MCH-FP Centre in Mirpur. Besides, seven people had been arrested over the vandalism of a content creator’s studio at ECB Chattar.
The government was working impartially and was taking legal action with the utmost sincerity wherever there was any wrongdoing or unlawful attempt, he added.
Mahdi Amin said maintaining stability in the law and order situation was the government’s top priority. If any miscreant attempts to create instability, it will be dealt with firmly, he said.
On Zaima Rahman
Zaima Rahman has been appointed as a legal officer at the office of Khalilur Rahman, president of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Asked about the appointment, Mahdi Amin said the Bangladesh government had no connection whatsoever with the appointment.
Zaima Rahman was appointed directly through the UN Human Resources Department as a P-3-level legal officer. The Bangladesh government had no involvement whatsoever in the appointment process.
Mahdi Amin further said the UN Executive Office and Human Resources Department make appointments by following their own rules, regulations and procedures.
Anyone can visit the UN website to see the matter, he said.
According to the UN job classification, P-1 positions are for new graduates, P-2 positions require two years of experience and P-3 positions require at least five years of professional experience. As Zaima Rahman’s academic and professional profile matched the position, she was appointed on the basis of her qualifications and merit. There was no question of government funding or recommendation, he said.
Mahdi Amin added that, unlike the past practice of using political influence to secure positions at the UN or become part of delegations, Zaima Rahman had not done so; rather, she was working on the basis of her personal and professional skills.
At the press conference, questions were also asked about allegations that gas cylinders were being sold for Tk 200 to Tk 400 more than the fixed price.
Mahdi Amin said the matter would be brought to the attention of the relevant official. Gas, fuel and electricity prices have increased in various parts of the world due to the crisis in the Middle East. Despite this, the government has tried to keep fuel prices under control as much as possible to reduce pressure on ordinary people. If steps need to be strengthened to further regulate the market, the government will continue to take effective measures, he added.
Prime Minister’s Adviser Mahdi Amin described the prime minister’s participation in this year’s UN General Assembly as unprecedented. The prime minister gave a clear message about Bangladesh’s democratic uprising on the world stage. Bangladesh’s internal plans, programmes and policies for running the state, changing people’s fortunes, resolving problems and building a modern, people-oriented and humane state were presented. At the same time, Bangladesh’s position on world peace as a democratic and peace-loving country was also highlighted.
Mahdi Amin said that during the prime minister’s visit, besides the main UN General Assembly session, discussions were held with world leaders at around 11 bilateral meetings and various events. He said Bangladesh received a positive response internationally in these discussions.
Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Saleh Shibli and Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon were present at the press conference.