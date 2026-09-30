No political leniency over land grabs, vandalism, govt not involved in Zaima’s appointment

Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson and Adviser Mahdi Amin said no political leniency is being given regardless of who the offender is.

Replying to a query from journalists about several recent incidents of land grabs, attacks and vandalism, Mahdi Amin highlighted the government’s position, saying that the Ministry of Home Affairs was working on the matters and had information about them.

The government wants to ensure a fair legal process, and the home minister has also made it clear that no political leniency is being given regardless of who the offender is, he added.

Mahdi Amin made these remarks at a press conference while replying to a query about the incidents that had taken place in different places over the past few days.