Secret documents on Bangabandhu to be an excellent resource for researchers: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said the publication of “Secret Documents of Intelligence Branch on Father of the Nation, Bangladesh: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman” will be an excellent resource for researchers on Bangladesh’s politics and history.

“The real and complete history of the country from Language Movement to Independence will be found here....people across the globe will get the idea about the sacrifice and struggle of Bangabandhu,” she said.

She made this remark while launching the international publication of secret documents of the then intelligence branch of Pakistan on Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Claridge’s Hotel in London on Thursday.