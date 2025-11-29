Prayers offered for Khaleda Zia at Advisory Council’s special meeting

Religious Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain conducted the prayers. Later, the decisions of the special meeting were announced by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

According to the press release, the draft of the Foreign Donations (Voluntary Activities) Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, was approved in principle and finalised at the meeting. As a result of this amendment, several sections of the existing law have been changed. The rules for NGO registration have been simplified, and the conditions for releasing donations have also been eased. From now on, donations up to Tk 5 million (50 lakh) per year will no longer require approval.