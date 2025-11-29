Prayers offered for Khaleda Zia at Advisory Council’s special meeting
A special meeting of the Advisory Council of the interim government was held today, Saturday.
At the Chief Adviser’s Office in Tejgaon, Dhaka, with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair, prayers was offered for the speedy recovery of former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.
Religious Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain conducted the prayers. Later, the decisions of the special meeting were announced by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.
According to the press release, the draft of the Foreign Donations (Voluntary Activities) Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, was approved in principle and finalised at the meeting. As a result of this amendment, several sections of the existing law have been changed. The rules for NGO registration have been simplified, and the conditions for releasing donations have also been eased. From now on, donations up to Tk 5 million (50 lakh) per year will no longer require approval.
In addition, the draft of the Police Commission Ordinance, 2025, was placed at the meeting. However, the Advisory Council directed that the ordinance be presented in the next council meeting in a more detailed and revised form.
At the meeting, Expatriates’ Welfare Adviser Asif Nazrul informed the Advisory Council about the imminent release of the remaining 24 individuals who had at various times been detained in the United Arab Emirates on charges of participating in the July mass uprising. He said they would return to the country within two to three days.