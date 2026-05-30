PM urges all to build country following Ziaur Rahman's ideals
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Saturday urged citizens to actively participate in nation-building by following the ideals of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman.
The Prime Minister made the call while addressing an event ahead of distributing clothes and dry food items among the underprivileged in the capital's ECB and Kuril areas.
Tarique Rahman said the core focus of Ziaur Rahman's politics was serving the nation and standing by its people.
"Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman taught us how to work for the country and how to build it," the Prime Minister said. "As part of that legacy, we are standing by the destitute today."
The Prime Minister added that he sought divine assistance from Allah to continue serving the public, noting that the people had given his government the opportunity to serve through the 12 February elections.
"Let this be our oath today, let this be our promise," he said.
Earlier at 11:00am, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman placed wreaths at the grave of Ziaur Rahman in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar to mark his 45th martyrdom anniversary.
Senior party leaders including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Members Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Salahuddin Ahmed and Professor AZM Zahid Hossain were present.
Following the wreath-laying ceremony, the Prime Minister inaugurated the food and clothing distribution drive at the T&T School grounds on Manik Mia Avenue.