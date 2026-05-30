Government

PM urges all to build country following Ziaur Rahman's ideals

BSS
Dhaka
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today addressed at an event in the capital's ECB and Kuril areas on 30 May 2026.PMO

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Saturday urged citizens to actively participate in nation-building by following the ideals of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman.

The Prime Minister made the call while addressing an event ahead of distributing clothes and dry food items among the underprivileged in the capital's ECB and Kuril areas.

Tarique Rahman said the core focus of Ziaur Rahman's politics was serving the nation and standing by its people.

"Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman taught us how to work for the country and how to build it," the Prime Minister said. "As part of that legacy, we are standing by the destitute today."

Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairman Tarique Rahman distributed clothing and dry food among poor and destitute people in Dhaka on 30 May 2026, marking the 45th martyrdom anniversary of BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman.
PMO

The Prime Minister added that he sought divine assistance from Allah to continue serving the public, noting that the people had given his government the opportunity to serve through the 12 February elections.

"Let this be our oath today, let this be our promise," he said.

Earlier at 11:00am, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman placed wreaths at the grave of Ziaur Rahman in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar to mark his 45th martyrdom anniversary.

Senior party leaders including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Members Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Salahuddin Ahmed and Professor AZM Zahid Hossain were present.

Following the wreath-laying ceremony, the Prime Minister inaugurated the food and clothing distribution drive at the T&T School grounds on Manik Mia Avenue.

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