Govt takes initiative to launch PayPal to boost employment: PM
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today said effective initiatives have been taken to introduce the much-anticipated online payment gateway PayPal to create large-scale employment through the expansion of information technology in the country.
He said this in response to a question from treasury bench lawmaker from Natore-4 Md Abdul Aziz in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) here with Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, in the chair.
The premier informed that a master plan has been adopted to issue identity (ID) cards to 200,000 freelancers over the next five years and to train several thousand youths in advanced technologies.
Tarique Rahman said various organisations and departments under the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division have undertaken multiple plans and activities aimed at generating employment through the expansion of IT.
He said the Department of ICT will impart training to 1,000 individuals over five years to develop them as freelancers and provide ID cards to 200,000 freelancers during this period.
A total of 7,500 freelancers have already been issued ID cards and the programme is ongoing, he added.
The leader of the house said 2,400 people will be trained in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and virtual reality in 2026 through Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority.
To accelerate investment and employment, 83 services are currently being provided online, with plans to add 10 more services within the next year, he said.
The premier said a committee has already been formed to ensure the effective operation of hi-tech or software parks and ICT centers, and to take necessary steps for launching PayPal services in Bangladesh.
He said over the next five years, around 1,000 undergraduate and graduate students will receive IT training in 20 batches through Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC).
Initiatives have also been taken to provide training to 5,020 job-seekers and students in areas such as AI, mobile app development, Python programming, data analytics, and cyber security, including short courses as well as one-year diploma and postgraduate diploma programmes, he mentioned.
He said initiatives have also been taken to provide basic computer training to about 700 people with special needs to help them become self-reliant.
Additionally, around 700 women entrepreneurs will receive skills development training under the “Women in ICT Frontier Initiative” to create employment opportunities, he said.
Highlighting ongoing programmes, the prime minister said under IT training initiatives, 300 students from 15 universities are currently receiving training in the April 2026 session.
He also noted that training has been completed for 40 people with special needs in basic computer skills and for 20 women entrepreneurs in Wi-Fi-related skills development.