Govt takes initiative to launch PayPal to boost employment: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today said effective initiatives have been taken to introduce the much-anticipated online payment gateway PayPal to create large-scale employment through the expansion of information technology in the country.

He said this in response to a question from treasury bench lawmaker from Natore-4 Md Abdul Aziz in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) here with Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, in the chair.

The premier informed that a master plan has been adopted to issue identity (ID) cards to 200,000 freelancers over the next five years and to train several thousand youths in advanced technologies.

Tarique Rahman said various organisations and departments under the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division have undertaken multiple plans and activities aimed at generating employment through the expansion of IT.