Solution to Rohingya crisis unlikely if geopolitical appeasement continues: Foreign minister

Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said there will be no sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis in near future if the defiance, impunity and geopolitical appeasement of Myanmar continues, reports news agency UNB.

He said a culture of appeasement of Myanmar geopolitically through enhanced bilateral trade, investment and development assistance continues to grow while the country has done nothing to redress the rapes, gender-based violence, mass atrocities and genocide committed on its minorities that its neighbour Bangladesh diligently continues to host in temporary camps that threatens its very security and sovereignty.

Momen further said ensuring international justice and accountability for the Rohingya people is the call and the cry of the hour under every possible global investigative and accountability mechanism, making the Rohingya crisis truly global.

“Unfortunately, be it the decisions of the UNGA, UNHRC, UNSG’s Special Envoy, the UN Security Council, the ICJ and ICC, the OIC or at the Commonwealth of nations, Myanmar manages to defy them all and gets away with it,” he said.