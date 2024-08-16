Interim govt: Portfolios of advisers reshuffled
With the redistribution of responsibilities to the existing advisers to the interim government, the portfolios of the newly sworn-in four advisers were announced on Friday.
Wahiduddin Mahmud has been given the charges of the Ministry Planning and the Ministry of Education while Ali Imam Majumder has been attached to the Chief Adviser's Office, according to a handout of the Chief Adviser's Office.
The redistribution of the portfolios of existing advisers is as follows:
Salehuddin Ahmed: The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Commerce.
Asif Nazrul: The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment and the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.
Adilur Rahman Khan: The Ministry Industries and the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.
Syeda Rizwana Hasan: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Ministry of Water Resources.
Md Nahid Islam: The Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan: The Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain: The Ministry of Textiles and Jute.
Farooq-e-Azam: The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.
The charges of other advisers will remain unchanged.