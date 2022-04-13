State minister dismisses claims of giving law enforcement forces impunity

The state minister expressed his disappointment over the latest US Human Rights report saying, “It’s very sad and regrettable that the report has followed the same pattern of previous years. The usual things are included there. I believe that the primary information was taken from the many anti-government propaganda machines.”

When asked about the reports’ allegation that the government is giving impunity to law enforcement forces, Shahriar Alam said, that is not true at all.

"I will once again repeat that after the sanction on RAB we showed them all the documents. You guys can’t say now that we haven’t given them the documents. In the past, we wouldn’t share them. But in the current engagement, we have given them clear accounts of how many police officers, RAB officials we have taken actions against in the last three years," the state minister added.

Shariar Alam said it wasn’t just one or two officials. But in the report, it says just two or three cases. When 170 or 190 people get sacked that definitely doesn’t fall under the definition of two or three cases! Every law enforcement agencies in the world face challenges. Even yesterday (Wednesday), one person died in inner-conflict in the Rohingya camp. Everyday people are dying.

"Our RAB and police officers go to such places putting their lives at risks. If they face a situation where they have to shoot and someone ends up dying we get blamed for it. We have to come out of this tendency," he added.