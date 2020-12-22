Stay at designated houses to get house allowance, PM Hasina to govt employees

Ashadul said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the meeting stressed the need for having a “master plan” in each upazila for properly building the infrastructures, mini stadiums and keeping water bodies. She also said that this master plan should not be prototype.

Regarding the approval of the first revision of the project for further development of Rajshahi Science and Technology University with an additional cost of Tk 2.59 billion, Ashadul said the Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to develop a system for ensuring accountability of the universities in the country.

The Prime Minister also directed for framing “master plan” by the concerned education institutions, especially by those big educational institutions to ensure that there is no unplanned construction of building and infrastructure on the campuses.

Noting that the changes in the rate schedule by the executing agencies like LGED, BWDB often raise the project costs, Sheikh Hasina also directed that this rate schedule must have to be get approved by the Ministry of Finance before the project gets government approval. The Planning Commission will oversee the matter, Ashadul said quoting the Prime Minister.

Responding to a question, Ashadul said that the Ministry of Finance has already issued a circular in this regard to effectively address the issue of rate schedule.

Regarding the tendency of not staying at earmarked government houses and quarters of the public servants and university teachers, the Prime Minister instructed that the public servants would have to stay in their earmarked government houses and quarters.

Otherwise, they would not get the house allowance and the Ministry of Finance will take necessary steps in this regard, the Senior Secretary said quoting the Prime Minister.

Regarding the approval of the second revision of Installation of Titas gas metre project with an additional cost of early Tk 2.55 billion, Ashadul said the Prime Minister in the meeting stressed that such installation of gas metres should be made universal especially in the industrial belt through installing more pre-paid metres.

Quoting a Titas Gas Ltd. survey, Planning Commission member Nasima Begum informed media that installation of such pre-paid gas metres has reduced both on average gas consumption and cost.

She said the on average two-burner usage of gas for per family every month is 78.12 cubic metre where a consumer need to pay fixed Tk 975 per month.

But, under the coverage of pre-paid metre, Nasima said the on average two-burner usage of gas for per family every month is 48.06 cubic metre where a consumer need to pay Tk 605 on average every month.

Answering to a question, the Planning Division Senior Secretary said since the bulk of gas usage take place in the industrial areas, emphasis has been put to increase the coverage of pre-paid gas metres in the industrial areas to ensure reduction in system loss and gas pilferage.

The day’s ECNEC meeting also approved the first revision of the land acquisition for constructing sewerage System in Khulna Metropolitan with an additional cost of over Tk 1.16 billion.