Prime Minister inaugurates distribution of farmer cards in Tangail

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has inaugurated the distribution of farmer cards.

He formally launched the programme by handing over farmer cards and saplings to 15 male and female farmers at around 12:15 pm today (Tuesday) at Shaheed Maruf Stadium in Tangail.

In the first phase, around 21,000 landless, marginal, and small farmers in 11 upazilas of 10 districts across the country are being covered under this distribution.