Prime Minister inaugurates distribution of farmer cards in Tangail
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has inaugurated the distribution of farmer cards.
He formally launched the programme by handing over farmer cards and saplings to 15 male and female farmers at around 12:15 pm today (Tuesday) at Shaheed Maruf Stadium in Tangail.
In the first phase, around 21,000 landless, marginal, and small farmers in 11 upazilas of 10 districts across the country are being covered under this distribution.
The event was presided over by Agriculture Minister Mohammad Amin ur Rashid, and Special Guest was Fisheries and Livestock State Minister Sultan Salauddin (Tuku). After inaugurating the farmer card distribution at Shaheed Maruf Stadium, the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate an agricultural fair at Shaheed Smriti Municipal Park in the city.
This is Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s first visit to Tangail after assuming office. As a result, a festive atmosphere has been prevailing among party leaders, activists, and the general public.
Through the farmer card, farmers, fish cultivators, and dairy farmers will receive 10 types of special benefits, including cash incentives, agricultural inputs at fair prices, irrigation facilities, loans on easy terms, and agricultural insurance.
The main objective of this initiative is to ensure recognition of farmers as professionals, increase their income, and ensure transparency in subsidy distribution. The government has set a target to distribute these cards to 16.5 million farmers over the next four years. The estimated cost of the programme is Tk 6.81 billion.
On Monday, Agriculture Minister Amin ur Rashid visited the venue at Shaheed Maruf Stadium and told journalists that pre-piloting of the farmer card distribution will begin at 11 points including Tangail across the country.
After that, pilot implementation will follow, and then distribution will begin on a larger scale. He expects the nationwide distribution to be completed within four years.