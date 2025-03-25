Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to address the nation this evening
Chief Adviser to the Interim Government, Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, will address the nation today, Tuesday, evening.
The Chief Advisor’s Office confirmed that the speech will be broadcast live on Bangladesh Television and BTV World at approximately 7:00 pm.
The government of Sheikh Hasina was overthrown on 5 August following a student-led mass uprising.
Three days later, on 8 August, an interim government was formed, with Muhammad Yunus assuming the role of Chief Adviser.
Tomorrow, 26 March, marks Independence Day, and the Chief Adviser’s speech comes on the eve of this significant occasion.
Earlier in the day, he presided over the presentation of this year’s Independence Award at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.