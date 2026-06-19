PM Tarique Rahman asks to change names for 2 unions in Bogura

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has directed authorities to take measures to change the names of two unions in Bogura, which were named in alignment with the names of the two sons of Mir Shahe Alam, the Minister of State for Local Government.

Bogura Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Toufikur Rahman confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo this Friday evening.

He stated that the prime minister has verbally instructed him to initiate the process of changing the names. However, written directives regarding this matter have not yet reached the district administration.