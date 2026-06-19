PM Tarique Rahman asks to change names for 2 unions in Bogura
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has directed authorities to take measures to change the names of two unions in Bogura, which were named in alignment with the names of the two sons of Mir Shahe Alam, the Minister of State for Local Government.
Bogura Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Toufikur Rahman confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo this Friday evening.
He stated that the prime minister has verbally instructed him to initiate the process of changing the names. However, written directives regarding this matter have not yet reached the district administration.
DC Toufikur Rahman said, “The honourable prime minister has informed me to change the names.”
He added that an official letter regarding the name changes might be issued from the Prime Minister’s Office or the relevant department.
When asked about the subsequent administrative procedures, the deputy commissioner said, “A letter may arrive. However, since he has spoken, we will commence [the process]. I have received verbal instructions.”
Following this, fresh public hearings will be conducted in the concerned unions, the DC announced.
He stated, “The UNO (Upazila Nirbahi Officer) will conduct public hearings once again. New dates will be scheduled for the unions where the name changes are required. Everyone will attend on those dates. The names that emerge through the public hearings will likely be adopted.”
A gazette notification signed by the deputy commissioner of Bogura on 11 June announced the restructuring of the administrative frameworks of Shibganj and the newly formed Mokamtala Upazilas. Four new unions were established under this initiative.
In Shibganj Upazila, a new union was named 'Mirbari'. Conversely, the three unions formed under the newly established Mokamtala Upazila were named 'Simanta', 'Diganta', and 'Swarnagram'. Among the four new unions, controversy primarily arose surrounding the names of three: Mirbari, Simanta, and Diganta.
Allegations surfaced that 'Mirbari' is the name of State Minister Mir Shahe Alam’s ancestral home. Furthermore, the newly formed Simanta and Diganta unions were allegedly named after his eldest son, Mir Shakrul Alam Simanta, and his youngest son, Mir Sakline Alam Diganta, respectively.
Once the matter of the naming spread across social media, criticism erupted from various quarters. The issue was also discussed within political circles. Subsequently, questions were raised regarding the naming process and the public hearings. The matter was even brought up in Parliament.
Responding to queries in Parliament, State Minister Mir Shahe Alam claimed that the UNO and the deputy commissioner had determined the names of the new unions through verification and public hearings.
He asserted that the opinions of local residents were taken into account when deciding the names.
The state minister further stated that since the relevant area of the Syedpur Union borders Gabtoli and Sonatala Upazilas, the new union was named 'Simanta' [meaning border]. The name 'Diganta' [meaning horizon] was chosen considering the geographical location of the other area.
He claimed that the alignment of the two unions' names with those of his two sons was purely coincidental.
Despite State Minister Shahe Alam's explanation, debates and criticisms surrounding the matter persisted.
Against this backdrop, the prime minister has ordered that necessary measures be taken to change the names of the unions. Regarding this issue, a Facebook post by the BNP’s Media Cell, citing the deputy commissioner, informed that the names of the newly formed 'Simanta' and 'Diganta' unions in Mokamtala Upazila of Bogura are being changed.
According to district administration sources, once the new names are finalised, they will be published in the official gazette following due process.