Take proper action against social malaises: PM Hasina to admin officers

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the administration cadre officers to build a good society taking proper measures against different social malaises like rape, terrorism, militancy and corruption, without considering the identities and political affiliations of the criminals.
“You’ll have to take appropriate measures against some problems such as rape, repression of women, creation of juvenile gangs, drug abuse, terrorism, militancy and corruption. Don’t consider the identity of anyone, rather consider the criminals as criminals,” she said.
The prime minister said a criminal is a criminal, no matter which party he or she belongs to. “So, you’ll have to build this society nicely taking proper measures against the perpetrators considering them as criminals. We want you to do it.”
The prime minister was addressing the certificate-giving and closing ceremony of the 116th, 117th and 118th Law and Administration Training Courses at Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy in the capital through a videoconference from her official Gonobhaban residence.
Sheikh Hasina asked the trained officers to serve people showing respect to them as all make contributions to the country and society.
“Don’t neglect anyone or despise them. You’ll have to show due respect to people as human beings,” she said, adding that her family members learnt the lesson from their parents for showing respect to all the people.
She said her parents taught them to address car drivers, domestic helps and even rickshaw-pullers with respect by calling them ‘Apni’.
“So, you’ll have to show respect to people, too. Because everyone has contributions to the country and society,” said the prime minister.
She said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman devoted his entire life towards changing the fate of the country’s people as they are poor and destitute.
“So, you’ll have to think about them (the people) and work to change their fortune,” she said pointing at the junior admin officers.
Sheikh Hasina asked them to ensure justice for all in their workplaces. “People should get services from you as it’s your duty to render services to people, to change their fortune and improve their living standard.”
The government wants to build Bangladesh as a hunger and poverty-free non-communal country where everyone will live with dignity, she added.
Hasina said the government wants to develop government employees suitable for keeping the pace of the world in order to develop the country further.
She asked the trained officers to utilise their knowledge acquired in the training course for the development of the country.
The prime minister directed the fresh officers to strictly follow and implement the health instructions to check the spread of COVID-19 and protect the people of the country from coronavirus infection.
“You’ll have to remain alert so that you abide by the health codes. If so, your colleagues in the workplaces and the people of the country will follow the codes,” she said.
She said the second wave of the highly infectious coronavirus has already hit a number of countries where lockdowns were imposed again. “The government in Bangladesh is so far liberal to some extent considering the reality. But we’ve been very careful and follow the health protection guidelines.”
The prime minister said Bangladesh has already booked for the COVID-19 vaccine and the authorities concerned have been given necessary directives so that Bangladesh can collect the vaccine as soon as it is available and preserve it.
She asked the officers to oversee the projects taken during the COVID-19 so that those are implemented properly and timely.
State minister for public administration Farhad Hossain presided over the function, while public administration secretary Shaikh Yusuf Harun delivered the welcome address. Rector of the BCS Administration Academy Badrun Nessa placed the report on the courses.
A total of 116 cadre officers -- 70 males and 46 females -- participated in the five-month training courses, and all the participants successfully completed the courses through online classes amid the pandemic.
On behalf of the prime minister, Farhad Hossain handed over the Rector Award to three best performers -- Jisan Bin Majed, Hafizul Haque and Tariqul Islam -- of the 116th, 117th and 118th training courses respectively.
Three fresh officers -- Jisan Bin Majed, Hafizul Haque and Nusrat Jahan (116th course) -- spoke at the function on behalf of the participants of the three training courses.