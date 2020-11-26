Take proper action against social malaises: PM Hasina to admin officers

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the administration cadre officers to build a good society taking proper measures against different social malaises like rape, terrorism, militancy and corruption, without considering the identities and political affiliations of the criminals.

“You’ll have to take appropriate measures against some problems such as rape, repression of women, creation of juvenile gangs, drug abuse, terrorism, militancy and corruption. Don’t consider the identity of anyone, rather consider the criminals as criminals,” she said.

The prime minister said a criminal is a criminal, no matter which party he or she belongs to. “So, you’ll have to build this society nicely taking proper measures against the perpetrators considering them as criminals. We want you to do it.”