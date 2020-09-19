Taqsem likely to be reappointed WASA MD

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Taqsem A Khan is going to be reappointed as managing director of Dhaka WASA (Water Supply and Sewerage Authority) for the sixth term.

WASA authorities took the decision to this end at a board meeting on Saturday evening.

The WASA authorities would send a proposal to the local government ministry soon to reappoint Taqsem for three more years, confirmed more than one board member of WASA.

Taqsem was appointed as MD in 2009 for the first time. His tenure has been extended four times since then.

WASA board member and former Awami League lawmaker Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin presided over the meeting which had a single agenda. Some 11 men including Taqsem joined the meeting.

WASA board member and journalist Shaban Mahmud said the meeting decided to extend Taqsem's tenure for three more years.

The proposal would be sent to the local government ministry, and the reappointment would be confirmed finally once the prime minister gives the approval.

