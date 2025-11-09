Govt issues gazettes of 2 landmark ordinances on data protection, governance

The government has issued gazette notifications on two groundbreaking laws - the Personal Data Protection Ordinance, 2025 and the National Data Governance Ordinance, 2025, marking a historic step toward ensuring the privacy, security, and ownership of citizens’ personal data in Bangladesh.

The law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry issued separate notifications on the two ordinances on Thursday, said a press release of the information and communication technology (ICT) division on Sunday evening.

Earlier, the council of advisers gave final approval to the both ordinances on 9 October.

Under the new ordinances, every citizen has been recognised as the rightful owner of their personal data, making their explicit consent mandatory before collection, storage, transfer, or use of any data.

Besides, sensitive data, including financial, health, genetic, and biometric information, will get enhanced protection, while violations of data security will incur administrative penalties, compensation, fines, and other punishments.

To oversee these provisions, a high-powered national authority has been proposed.