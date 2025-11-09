Govt issues gazettes of 2 landmark ordinances on data protection, governance
The government has issued gazette notifications on two groundbreaking laws - the Personal Data Protection Ordinance, 2025 and the National Data Governance Ordinance, 2025, marking a historic step toward ensuring the privacy, security, and ownership of citizens’ personal data in Bangladesh.
The law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry issued separate notifications on the two ordinances on Thursday, said a press release of the information and communication technology (ICT) division on Sunday evening.
Earlier, the council of advisers gave final approval to the both ordinances on 9 October.
Under the new ordinances, every citizen has been recognised as the rightful owner of their personal data, making their explicit consent mandatory before collection, storage, transfer, or use of any data.
Besides, sensitive data, including financial, health, genetic, and biometric information, will get enhanced protection, while violations of data security will incur administrative penalties, compensation, fines, and other punishments.
To oversee these provisions, a high-powered national authority has been proposed.
Rights and consent:
The Personal Data Protection Ordinance establishes citizens’ full ownership over their personal data. The government and private entities will act only as data custodians or processors, not owners.
As per the ordinance, citizens will have the right to access, correct, delete, and restrict automated decisions made using their data.
The ordinance emphasises transparency, accountability, and informed consent, in line with international standards, while it ensures strong measures to prevent misuse of data.
Protection of children and sensitive data:
The ordinance includes special safeguards for children and minors. Regarding processing data belonging to children or minors, consent must be obtained from a parent or legal guardian while the new ordinance explicitly prohibits profiling, behavioural tracking, or targeted advertising directed at minors, recognising the potential risks of digital exploitation.
Institutional framework
Besides, a national data management authority will be established under the National Data Governance Ordinance, 2025, to effectively manage the citizens’ data across the country.
This authority will formulate data policies, ensure legal compliance and resolve complaints regarding all data, including the personal one, and guarantee security across all national databases and software systems.
By maintaining all such source codes through the National Source Code Repository, the state ends the vendor-lock and software-lock situation of all such software.
The authority will ensure accountability and discipline of all data custodians, processors and platforms.
Digital infrastructure and innovation
To enable secure and responsible data exchange, a National Responsible Data Exchange (NRDEX) platform will be launched. It will allow government and private institutions to safely share data for approved purposes, reducing duplication, improving interoperability, and easing the process for citizens and data custodians alike.
The new ordinance also introduces the concept of a Unified Digital Identity, enabling citizens to securely access multiple government and digital services using a single ID.
Global alignment
Bangladesh’s new data protection frameworks align with global standards on personal data protection. The rights and obligations incorporated into the ordinance are both investment-friendly and provide human rights protection.
This will facilitate cooperation in online business, cloud computing, and international technology trade, and will accelerate the nation’s overall digital transformation.