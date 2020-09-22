TikTok didn’t respond to govt request seeking info of two accounts

The Bangladesh government sought information of two accounts to the authorities of TikTok, a video-sharing social networking service, in the first six months of this year. But the TikTok authorities did not provide any information to the government.

ByteDance, a China-based internet technology company, and owner of TikTok, published the TikTok Transparency Report (1 January-30 June) on the website on Tuesday.

In the list, as per alphabetic order, of 42 countries that made requests for user information, Bangladesh has been placed at fourth with one request for two accounts.