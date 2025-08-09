Parliament elections in February's first half, schedule in December: CEC
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin today said that the upcoming 13th National Parliament elections will be held in the first half of February next year.
“The schedule may be announced in early December, two months before the Jatiya Sangsad elections,” he said.
The CEC said this while talking to reporters after coming out of a view- exchange meeting with the administration and law enforcement agencies on the law and order situation as the chief guest at the Divisional Commissioner's conference room this afternoon.
Rangpur Divisional Commissioner Md Shahidul Islam presided over the meeting.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Rangpur Range, Md Aminul Islam, Metropolitan Commissioner Md Majid Ali, high officials of BGB, Ansar and VDP, RAB-13, Coast Guard, DGFI, NSI, Rangpur Regional Election Officer, all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of Rangpur division, District Election Officers and other officials attended the meeting.
The CEC said that no opportunity will be given to create any chaos in the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad elections. The law enforcing agencies will be vigilant in this regard.
“However, if any incident occurs, a decision will be taken to stop the voting subject to investigation. The Election Commission will do everything necessary to hold a free, fair and acceptable election,” he said.
He said that those (officials) who will be used in the elections are being assessed and will be assessed further. Then the Election Commission will decide who would be deployed in the polls. The matter will become visible at that time.
In the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner, Rangpur DIG, Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner and other officials briefed the CEC about the capacities and preparations of their respective organisations for conducting the elections.
"I am very satisfied after the exchange of views with the officials in today's meeting. I will return to the capital with satisfied mind. The officials have assured me of providing all necessary assistance to conduct a free, fair and transparent election," he said.
Earlier, the CEC at another meeting at the Regional Election Officer’s conference room said the main challenge of the government and Election Commission is to hold the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad in a free, fair and impartial manner.
“People have lost trust in the election system, Election Commission and administration involved in the election process. We are working to restore this lost trust of the people,” he said.
“The law and order situation is good at present. We want the law and order situation to improve further so that people can vote for their preferred candidates peacefully and without fear,” he said.
Over the years, people have forgotten to go to the polling centres . Many think what will happen when they go for voting. This kind of mentality has been created. The Election Commission's challenge is to eliminate this mentality.
He said, “For this, awareness is needed and journalists have a responsible role to play in creating this awareness. We seek cooperation and advice from journalists too.”
AMM Nasir Uddin said the misuse of AI (artificial intelligence) has become a bigger challenge than weapons.
“We do not see journalists as a challenge. But, those who do journalism through Facebook having no training, no skills or ethics, we have a problem with them,” he said.
He said, “Because they make various videos about the Chief Adviser and me and publish them on social media. Many people watch these unofficial videos and misunderstand us.”
“We need the cooperation of journalists in this matter because this has become a huge challenge for us,” the CEC added.