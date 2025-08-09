Parliament elections in February's first half, schedule in December: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin today said that the upcoming 13th National Parliament elections will be held in the first half of February next year.

“The schedule may be announced in early December, two months before the Jatiya Sangsad elections,” he said.

The CEC said this while talking to reporters after coming out of a view- exchange meeting with the administration and law enforcement agencies on the law and order situation as the chief guest at the Divisional Commissioner's conference room this afternoon.

Rangpur Divisional Commissioner Md Shahidul Islam presided over the meeting.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Rangpur Range, Md Aminul Islam, Metropolitan Commissioner Md Majid Ali, high officials of BGB, Ansar and VDP, RAB-13, Coast Guard, DGFI, NSI, Rangpur Regional Election Officer, all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of Rangpur division, District Election Officers and other officials attended the meeting.

The CEC said that no opportunity will be given to create any chaos in the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad elections. The law enforcing agencies will be vigilant in this regard.

“However, if any incident occurs, a decision will be taken to stop the voting subject to investigation. The Election Commission will do everything necessary to hold a free, fair and acceptable election,” he said.