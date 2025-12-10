What Chief Advisor said after accepting Mahfuj–Asif’s resignation

Noting that the nation will remember them for their outstanding role in the uprising to liberate the country's people from the fascist regime, the Chief Adviser said, "I believe that you will play a similarly active role in the democratic transition and development in the future as well".

"Today is a historic day. The interim government will always remember your contribution. I wish you a bright and prosperous future. The nation will never forget what you have given to the nation in such a short time," he added.

Prof Yunus expressed optimism that they (two advisers) will make even greater contributions in the larger context in the future.