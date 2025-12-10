Press Secretary briefs
What Chief Advisor said after accepting Mahfuj–Asif’s resignation
Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam and LGRD Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain have submitted resignation letters to the Chief Adviser.
"Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam and LGRD and Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain in-person submitted their resignation letters to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna here around 5pm today," Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told a briefing outside Jamuna on Wednesday evening.
The Chief Adviser received the resignation letters, he said, adding, the resignation will come into effect soon after the announcement of the election schedule for the upcoming general polls by the Election Commission (EC).
The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) will announce the polls schedule at 6pm on Thursday.
After receiving the resignation letters of the two advisers who led the 2024 student-people July Uprising from the frontline, the press secretary said, Prof Yunus wished their success in future.
Noting that the nation will remember them for their outstanding role in the uprising to liberate the country's people from the fascist regime, the Chief Adviser said, "I believe that you will play a similarly active role in the democratic transition and development in the future as well".
"Today is a historic day. The interim government will always remember your contribution. I wish you a bright and prosperous future. The nation will never forget what you have given to the nation in such a short time," he added.
Prof Yunus expressed optimism that they (two advisers) will make even greater contributions in the larger context in the future.
Urging the two student leaders to remain engaged in the welfare of the country through their work, he said, "You must utilize the experiences you have gained from working in the government in your future life."
Replying to a question whether the two advisers would join the weekly meeting of the Council of Advisers tomorrow, Shafiqul Alam said as the resignation will come into effect after announcement of the polls schedule, they may join the meeting if it is held before the polls schedule announcement.
Responding to another question, he said there is no confusion regarding the holding of the general polls in the first half of February next since the government as well as the EC is taking enough preparations in this regard.