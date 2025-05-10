Council of Advisers to discuss draft amendments to ICT Act tonight
A special meeting of the Council of Advisers is scheduled to take place tonight, Saturday, to discuss the draft on the amendments to International Crimes (Tribunals) Act.
The meeting is scheduled to begin with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at 8:00 pm at state guesthouse Jamuna.
"There is no other issue so far I know. The meeting will only discuss the draft amendments to the ICT Act," a senior official of the interim government told UNB.
Earlier on Friday, the government said it plans to immediately amend the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act to incorporate provisions for the trial of associations and political parties associated and connected with crimes against humanity.
