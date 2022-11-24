Govt appoints new DCs in 23 districts

The districts with the newly appointed DCs are – Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Cumilla, Cox’s Bazar, Mymensingh, Patuakhali, Tangail, Gopalganj, Kurigram, Rangpur, Sirajganj, Jhalakathi, Faridpur, Khagrachhari, Bogura, Kishoreganj, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Joypurhat, Magura.
This the first time the government appointed DCs from the 25th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service.
Recently, the government promoted 13 DCs to the rank of joint secretary. A DC holds the rank of a deputy secretary.
According to the notification, the deputy commissioner of Chattogram has been transferred as the DC of Dhaka, Kishoreganj’s Mohammad Shamim Alam in Cumilla, Jaipurhat’s Shariful Islam in Patuakhali, Barishal’s Jasim Uddin Haidar in Tangail, Sunamganj’s Jahangir Alam in Barishal, Nilphamari’s Khandakar Yasir Arefin in Khulna.
Besides, Didar-e-Alam Mohammad Maqsud Chowdhury, personal secretary of state minister for religious affairs, was made the DC of Sunamganj, cabinet division deputy secretary Kazi Mahbubul Alam in Gopalganj, public administration ministry deputy secretary Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman in Chattogram, and finance department deputy secretary Mohammad Saiful Arif made deputy secretary in Kurigram.
Rajshahi local government deputy director Chitralekha Nazneen has been made DC of Rangpur, shipping ministry deputy secretary Mir Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman in Sirajganj, public administration ministry deputy secretary Farah Gul Nijhum in Jhalakathi, water resources deputy minister's personal secretary Kamrul Ahsan Talukdar in Faridpur, food secretary's personal secretary Md. Khagrachari in Saifuzzaman, deputy secretary of public administration ministry Mostafizur Rahman in Mymensingh, and personal secretary to state minister for information and communication technology Md. Saiful Islam has been appointed as DC in Bogura.
Public administration ministry deputy secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad has been made the DC of Kishoreganj, local government department deputy secretary Pankaj Ghosh in Nilphamari, National Housing Authority secretary Mohammad Ullah in Lalmonirhat, prime minister's office director Muhammad Shaheen Imran in Cox's Bazar, implementation monitoring and evaluation department director Salehin Tanveer Ghazi in Joypurhat and deputy secretary of education ministry’s Secondary and Higher Education Division Mohammad Abu Nasser Baig has been made deputy secretary in Magura.