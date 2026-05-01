Chattogram still under water despite Tk 140b projects

Major projects to tackle waterlogging in Chattogram city have been underway for nearly a decade. Under four projects by three government agencies—covering canal dredging, expansion, regulator construction, roads, and embankments—more than Tk 140 billion has been allocated. Of this, Tk 100 billion has already been spent. The goal was to free the city from recurring monsoon flooding. In reality, however, key areas of the city have again gone under water with the season’s first heavy rainfall.

Following several hours of rain after noon last Tuesday, at least 20 areas—including Probortok, Chawkbazar, Agrabad, Katalganj, Muradpur, GEC, Bahaddarhat, Halishahar, New Market, and Tin Puler Matha—were submerged. Water levels ranged from knee-deep to waist-deep, and in some places even chest-deep. In many areas, it took six to eight hours for water to recede. On Wednesday, similar suffering was seen in areas such as Probortok, Katalganj, and Panchlaish.

Questions have arisen as to why Chattogram city keeps going under water despite such large expenditures, years of work, numerous meetings, and countless decisions?

Experts say the problem begins with flawed project planning. Addressing a complex issue like waterlogging requires comprehensive field surveys, analysis of water flow, consideration of tidal patterns, and an integrated assessment of canals, drains, and water bodies—none of which were adequately carried out. Not all city canals were included in the projects. Many key recommendations from the 1995 drainage master plan were also left out. As a result, despite progress in the projects, the overall drainage system of the city has not improved as expected.