Army alerts people about extortion using its name
Bangladesh Army has alerted the countrymen about searches being conducted at various public and private offices and residents alongside extortion attempts using their name.
“It has been seen that some self-obsessed people in civil dresses impersonating them as members of the Bangladesh Army nowadays are carrying out searches at the government and corporate offices, family residents, shopping malls and shops and have been trying to extort people through phone calls,” an ISPR press release said.
Bangladesh Army in civil dresses never conduct such raids without participation of the personnel of other law enforcement agencies’ members (police and other law enforcement agencies), the release added.
So, Bangladesh Army has alerted the people not to be cheated in this regard.
"So, we are earnestly seeking all out cooperation from you to improve the law and order situation,” said the release.