Ali Imam Majumder made special assistant to chief advisor
Former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder was appointed as a special assistant to interim government chief advisor Dr. Muhammad Yunus on Monday.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette on the matter.
It said the chief advisor of interim government appointed Ali Imam Majumder as a special assistant to chief advisor today.
While in the office, he will enjoy the rank of an advisor (minister) and receive salary-allowance and other perks.
A regular columnist, Ali Imam Majumder was the cabinet secretary in 2006-08.
A 17-member interim government led by chief advisor Dr. Yunus was formed on Thursday.