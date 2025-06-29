No discussion with NBR demonstrators today: Finance advisor
No discussion will be held with the demonstrating officials and employees of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) today, Sunday, finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed said.
“If the officials want to observe a shut down programme, let them do it,” he stated.
The finance adviser said this in response to a question of a newsperson at the finance ministry this afternoon.
There was a discussion on the demonstrations of the NBR officials and employees in the meeting of the advisory committee today. A press note will be issued about the outcome of the meeting, he added.
The advisory committee has made a decision not to hold discussion with the demonstrating officials and employees of the NBR, finance ministry sources said.
Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed further said they will take a decision on the meeting scheduled to be held with the demonstrators on 1 July.
Meanwhile, NBR sources around 2:00 pm today said the demonstrators will hold a meeting with the finance adviser at his office around 4:00 pm. A 20-member representative committee from the income tax, customs and VAT cadres has been finalised for this meeting.
NBR Reform Oikya Parishad president Hasan Mohammad Tarek Rikabder will lead the demonstrators in the meeting.
The NBR officials and employees, under the banner of NBR Reform Oikya Parishad, have been demonstrating for the last few days on demand for reforming the revenue sector taking opinions from all the stakeholders.
They have been observing a complete shutdown for today as well.