Govt Service Act issue can be solved through discussion: Jahangir
Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said the problem regarding the government's initiative to amend the Government Service Act-2018 can be solved through discussion.
“The problem can be solved through discussion,” he said while replying to a question after a meeting on better management of the cattle markets and rawhide selling in his ministry office at Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka .
The adviser’s comment came when the employees of the Bangladesh Secretariat are in agitation programme to press home their demand for withdrawal the Government Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 which was approved in principle by the Council of Advisers on 22 May.