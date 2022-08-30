Bangladesh will never face situation like Sri Lanka: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina Tuesday expressed her firm conviction that Bangladesh will never plunge into Sri Lanka-like situation for its development spree, rather the country will continue to move ahead overcoming all global challenges.

"Remember one thing (my party leaders and activists) that Bangladesh will never be Sri Lanka, can't be . . .," she said at a discussion as the chief guest.

The premier, however, said that Bangladesh had to face Sri Lanka-like situation in the regime of BNP, but Awami League (AL) government has pulled the country out of that state.

Dhaka South City AL and Dhaka North City AL jointly organized the discussion in the city's Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), marking the National Mourning Day and 47th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.