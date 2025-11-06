Govt holidays: 28 days in 2026
The Advisory Council of the interim government approved the list of public holidays for next year (2026) on Thursday.
There will be a total of 28 public holidays next year, though nine of them fall on weekends (Fridays and Saturdays).
The decision was made at a meeting of the Advisory Council held at the Chief Adviser’s Office in Tejgaon, with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.
Later, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed journalists about the meeting’s decisions at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.