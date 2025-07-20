'Army Headquarters Selection Board-2025' inaugurated

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus inaugurated the 'Army Headquarters Selection Board-2025' at the Army Headquarters in the capital on Sunday.

In the 1st phase under this promotion board, eligible officers for the ranks of colonel and lieutenant colonel in Bangladesh Army will be considered for promotion, an ISPR press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Adviser expressed gratitude for all the martyrs, war-wounded and brave freedom fighters of the great war of independence, especially the martyrs of the armed forces, including all the brave soldiers who sacrificed for the cause of the nation.