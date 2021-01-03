UNOs in role of rulers, alleges upazila chairmen

The bureaucratic tendencies of the Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) have been creating hindrance for the upazila chairmen to carry out their duties. The UNOs have been acting as if they are the rulers at the local government body.

Bangladesh Upazila Parishad Association, a body of upazila chairmen, vice chairmen and women vice chairmen, made the allegations in a media briefing at the Sagar-Runi auditorium of Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) on Saturday.

This media briefing has once again brought forth the clash between the local level bureaucrats and the local government.

Upazila Parishad Association president Harun-Ar-Rashid Hawlader read out the written statement in the media release, in presence of the association’s general secretary Saiful Islam, senior vice president Golam Sarwar, joint general secretary Nur Hossain, law affairs secretary Rina Parvin and chairmen and vice chairmen of different upazilas.

The written statement said the law says upazila is a part of administration. Elected upazila parishad is the administrative structure of that body.