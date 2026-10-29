Ministry forms committee to investigate incident involving Manik Pashari in Pirojpur

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has formed a three-member committee to investigate what happened surrounding the burial of freedom fighter Manik Pashari following his death in Chitolia village in Pirojpur. The committee will look into who was involved in the incident. It will also verify Pashari’s freedom fighter certificate.

The ministry disclosed the information in a press release on Thursday.

According to the release, the ministry has taken note of reports published in various media outlets. In view of the issues raised in those reports, an investigation committee has been formed under the instructions of Liberation War Affairs Minister Ahmed Azam Khan to establish the facts and verify the relevant matters.

An additional secretary of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs will head the committee. The other two members will be a deputy secretary of the ministry and a member of the National Freedom Fighters Council (Jamuka).