Ministry forms committee to investigate incident involving Manik Pashari in Pirojpur
The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has formed a three-member committee to investigate what happened surrounding the burial of freedom fighter Manik Pashari following his death in Chitolia village in Pirojpur. The committee will look into who was involved in the incident. It will also verify Pashari’s freedom fighter certificate.
The ministry disclosed the information in a press release on Thursday.
According to the release, the ministry has taken note of reports published in various media outlets. In view of the issues raised in those reports, an investigation committee has been formed under the instructions of Liberation War Affairs Minister Ahmed Azam Khan to establish the facts and verify the relevant matters.
An additional secretary of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs will head the committee. The other two members will be a deputy secretary of the ministry and a member of the National Freedom Fighters Council (Jamuka).
The committee will investigate the circumstances surrounding Pashari’s death, verify the authenticity of his freedom fighter certificate and examine other related matters. It will determine whether his certificate was issued properly. The committee will also investigate who was behind the incident and establish what actually happened. If necessary, it will collect information from the deputy commissioner (DC) and upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) concerned.
The ministry said in the press release that the committee had been instructed to complete the investigation promptly and submit its report to the ministry. Further action will be taken in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations after reviewing the committee’s findings and recommendations.
Ministry stresses protection of freedom fighters’ dignity
In the press release, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs said it operates in accordance with the spirit and ideals of the Liberation War. To uphold the spirit and dignity of the Liberation War, the ministry is working to remove the names of non-freedom fighters from the official list. At the same time, it has made its position clear that the honour and dignity of genuine freedom fighters must not be undermined.
The release further stated that if any freedom fighter engages in unethical activities or is used by an organisation or group, they must bear responsibility for their actions. The ministry is also vigilant to ensure that no fraudulent individual or group can use the names of those who fought in the Liberation War to push the state into a crisis.
Manik Pashari had testified against Delawar Hossain Sayedee, a former leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, before the International Crimes Tribunal in a crimes against humanity case relating to 1971.
Family members said Pashari had been staying at his son-in-law’s house in Tungipara, Gopalganj, since 5 August 2024. After suffering from illness for two months, he died there at around 10am on 24 October.
Tensions over burial
Tensions erupted on Saturday over the decision to accord Manik Pashari a guard of honour in Pirojpur. Some local residents demanded that he not be buried there. During this time, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists were seen gathering and taking positions at various key locations in Pirojpur town.
However, Pirojpur district Jamaat-e-Islami secretary Zahirul Haque said at the time, “We did not oppose Manik Pashari’s burial. However, we did not provide any assistance with it either. We know nothing about whose patronage the burial took place under or how it was carried out with the administration’s assistance.”