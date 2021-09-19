Vaccine policy soon to control avian influenza: Minister

The minister said the production of vaccines for all other diseases will be increased on the basis of their growing demand. “We’ve the capacity to do that. If necessary, more laboratories will be set up in the country.”

He made the remarks while speaking at a seminar on the effectiveness of the avian influenza vaccine and strengthening the vaccination programme at a city hotel.

The Department of Livestock, Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute (BLRI) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations jointly organised the seminar.