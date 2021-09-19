Vaccine policy soon to control avian influenza: Minister

The minister said the production of vaccines for all other diseases will be increased on the basis of their growing demand. “We’ve the capacity to do that. If necessary, more laboratories will be set up in the country.”
He made the remarks while speaking at a seminar on the effectiveness of the avian influenza vaccine and strengthening the vaccination programme at a city hotel.
The Department of Livestock, Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute (BLRI) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations jointly organised the seminar.
Rezaul said Bangladesh has a tough stance on controlling avian influenza.
“Once, there was a serious fear about bird flu in the country, but we’ve overcome it. The border is being closely monitored to prevent bird flu transmission from neighbouring countries,” he said further.
Stating that nutritious food is needed to build a meritorious nation, Rezaul said meat, fish, milk and eggs are very important for ensuring such food for people.
He said Bangladesh has international-standard laboratories and their capacity will be expanded further.
The minister said the ministry is also thinking of identifying the process by which research activities can be increased for increasing the production of quality nutritious food.
He said the ministry is eager to develop and enrich the livestock sector as it is playing a major role in eliminating unemployment alongside meeting the huge demand for protein and nutrition of people.
“This sector is also keeping the rural economy vibrant,” he added.