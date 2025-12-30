Demise of Khaleda Zia
3 days of state mourning declared, tomorrow announced as a public holiday
Following the death of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, three days of state mourning have been declared, beginning tomorrow, Wednesday.
In addition, a general public holiday will be observed tomorrow, the day of her namaz-e-janaza.
The announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon in a televised address to the nation by the interim government’s chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus.
The chief adviser said, “On the passing of former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, I have declared three days of state mourning and a one-day general holiday tomorrow, the day her namaz-e-janaza.”
Muhammad Yunus further said, “I humbly appeal to everyone to maintain discipline while observing all forms of mourning, including the funeral prayers. I know you are all deeply emotional at this time.”
“I hope that during this difficult period, you will show utmost patience and support one another in carrying out her last rites, including the funeral,” he added.