Decision to implement public admin reform commission recommendations soon, 18 proposals prioritised

The government has taken a decision on expedited implementation of the recommendations of the public administration reform commission. It has identified 18 immediately implementable reform proposals in line with this decision.

The press wing of the chief adviser disclosed this information to the media today, Friday.

According to the press wing, a meeting was held on 16 June at the Chief Adviser’s Office with the view to the swift execution of implementable recommendations proposed by the public administration reform commission.

The meeting was presided over by the chief adviser’s principal secretary M. Siraj Uddin Miah.