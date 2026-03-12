PM urges nationwide cleanliness drive to prevent dengue, chikungunya

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has called upon the people to take preventive measures against dengue and chikungunya, announcing that a nationwide cleanliness campaign will begin from 14 March to help protect citizens from the mosquito-borne diseases.

In a special video message to the nation, the prime minister on Wednesday drew attention to the urgent public health issue, saying dengue and chikungunya have become deadly diseases causing loss of lives.

“According to experts, dengue and chikungunya infections occur due to the bite of the Aedes mosquito. So, it is urgent to take all kinds of preventive measures in advance to protect us from dengue,” he added.