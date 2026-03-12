PM urges nationwide cleanliness drive to prevent dengue, chikungunya
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has called upon the people to take preventive measures against dengue and chikungunya, announcing that a nationwide cleanliness campaign will begin from 14 March to help protect citizens from the mosquito-borne diseases.
In a special video message to the nation, the prime minister on Wednesday drew attention to the urgent public health issue, saying dengue and chikungunya have become deadly diseases causing loss of lives.
“According to experts, dengue and chikungunya infections occur due to the bite of the Aedes mosquito. So, it is urgent to take all kinds of preventive measures in advance to protect us from dengue,” he added.
Although dengue outbreaks are usually most severe during the monsoon season between June and October, Tarique Rahman said, public health experts say the disease is no longer confined to a specific season, and people can be infected with the disease at any time of the year.
Noting that Aedes mosquitoes breed in clean stagnant water, which can accumulate during the rainy season, he said according to entomologists and public health specialists, the most effective way to control mosquito breeding is to keep drains, ponds, and sewers clean, where stagnant water can accumulate.
The prime minister, therefore, urged citizens not to allow water to accumulate in places such as flower pots, drums, buckets, discarded tyres, ponds, or on rooftops.
“Water tanks should be properly covered, and homes and surrounding areas should be cleaned at least once a week,” he stressed.
Highlighting the importance of awareness and cleanliness, the prime minister said these are the most effective ways to prevent dengue.
In this context, Tarique Rahman, also BNP chairman, announced that the government is going to launch a nationwide weekly cleanliness drive from 14 March next, ahead of the upcoming monsoon season.
Local administrations have also taken effective initiatives to implement the campaign across the country, he said.
“In addition, I urge all public representatives at all levels, including the members of parliament (MPs), to conduct a cleanliness drive in their respective homes and surrounding areas every Saturday, taking people with them,” the prime minister said.
He expressed hope that regular cleanliness drives would help protect the public from deadly diseases such as dengue and chikungunya in the coming months.
“The core principle of our government’s national health policy is that “prevention is better than cure”. So, do not allow dirty water to accumulate anywhere,” Tarique Rahman said.
“Keep your home and surroundings clean. Protect yourself from Aedes or Chikungunya. Protect yourselves and protect others,” he added.