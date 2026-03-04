Portfolios of 8 state ministers redistributed, jobs of 2 advisers expanded
The portfolios of eight state ministers in the new government have been reshuffled, reducing the number of ministries under their charge.
At the same time, the responsibilities of two advisers to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman have been expanded.
The information was disclosed in separate notifications issued today (Wednesday) by the Cabinet Division.
According to the Rules of Business, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman carried out the redistribution of portfolios and responsibilities.
Md Shariful Islam, who had been in charge of the Ministries of Commerce, Industries, and Textiles and Jute, has now been assigned only for the Ministry of Textiles and Jute.
Sultan Salauddin Tuku, previously responsible for the Ministries of Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock, and Food, will now oversee only the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.
Habibur Rashid, state minister for Road Transport and Bridges, Railways, and Shipping, has been assigned the Railways Ministry and the Road Transport and Highways Division.
Another state minister of the same ministries, Md Rajib Ahsan, has been given responsibility for the Shipping Ministry and the Bridges Division.
Md Zonayed Abdur Rahim Saki (Zonayed Saki), state minister for Finance and Planning, will now be in charge of the Planning Ministry.
Farzana Sharmin, previously responsible for Planning, Women and Children Affairs, and Social Welfare, will now oversee only the Social Welfare Ministry.
Md Nurul Haque Nur, state minister for Labour and Employment and Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, has been assigned only the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment.
Bobby Hajjaj, state minister for Education and Primary and Mass Education, will now serve as state minister for the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.
Responsibilities of two advisers expanded
In a separate notification, responsibilities were reassigned among 10 advisers to the Prime Minister. Of them, Nazrul Islam Khan has been given charge of the Ministry of Agriculture in addition to his role as Political Adviser, and Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed has been assigned the Ministry of Industries alongside his role as Political Adviser.
On 17 February, these 10 individuals were appointed as advisers with the rank of minister or state minister in the new government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Earlier, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman was sworn in as Prime Minister along with 25 full ministers and 24 state ministers.