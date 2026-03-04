Portfolios of 8 state ministers redistributed, jobs of 2 advisers expanded

The portfolios of eight state ministers in the new government have been reshuffled, reducing the number of ministries under their charge.

At the same time, the responsibilities of two advisers to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman have been expanded.

The information was disclosed in separate notifications issued today (Wednesday) by the Cabinet Division.

According to the Rules of Business, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman carried out the redistribution of portfolios and responsibilities.

Md Shariful Islam, who had been in charge of the Ministries of Commerce, Industries, and Textiles and Jute, has now been assigned only for the Ministry of Textiles and Jute.

Sultan Salauddin Tuku, previously responsible for the Ministries of Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock, and Food, will now oversee only the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.

Habibur Rashid, state minister for Road Transport and Bridges, Railways, and Shipping, has been assigned the Railways Ministry and the Road Transport and Highways Division.

Another state minister of the same ministries, Md Rajib Ahsan, has been given responsibility for the Shipping Ministry and the Bridges Division.

Md Zonayed Abdur Rahim Saki (Zonayed Saki), state minister for Finance and Planning, will now be in charge of the Planning Ministry.