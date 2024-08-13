Interim govt’s adviser Farooq-e-Azam sworn in
Freedom Fighter Farooq-e-Azam, Bir Protik, was sworn in Tuesday as an adviser to the interim government headed by Nobel Laureate professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus.
With him, a total of 17 members of the ‘Council of Advisers’, including the chief adviser, of the Interim government, took oath in three phases.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to Adviser Farooq-e-Azam in a ceremony at Durbar Hall of the Bangabhaban in the capital.
Cabinet Secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain conducted the oath-taking ceremony.
The head of state administered the oath to 14 advisers, including the chief adviser, on Thursday last while the three other advisers could not take the oath at that time as they were out of Dhaka.
Two of them - Supradeep Chakma and Dr. Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder- were sworn in on Sunday.
In presence of the chief adviser, Naval-Commando Farooq-e-Azam took oath at 11:05 am today.
He also signed the adviser’s oath and the oath of secrecy.
Advisers, special assistant to the chief adviser, chiefs of the three services, high-ranking civil and military officers witnessed the ceremony.