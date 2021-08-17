Will remain alert about Afghan-trained terrorists: Foreign minister

Asked what will be Bangladesh’s position if other SAARC countries give shelter to Afghan people, Momen said they need to see the situation on the ground first before making a comment.
On Monday night, the foreign minister said that Bangladesh has turned down a request of the United States to give temporary shelter to some people from Afghanistan saying Bangladesh is already in a big problem by giving shelter to over 1.1 million Rohingyas.
The request came from diplomatic channels both from Washington and in Dhaka.
The minister said getting the request means that the US has confidence in Bangladesh. “That is a positive sign but Bangladesh is unable to accept it.”
Momen further said the US is a friendly country to Bangladesh and conveyed to them that Bangladesh is already facing many problems by giving shelter to the Rohingyas.
“Don’t put us into further trouble,” he said, mentioning what Bangladesh conveyed to the US side after receiving the request.
The US side first reached out to the Bangladesh ambassador in Washington DC with the request which was later conveyed to Dhaka.
Momen said Bangladesh wanted to know the name of the countries that the US requested for giving people from Afghanistan a temporary shelter and the number of Afghans to be given shelter. “No specific reply was found.”
He said the Rohingyas came to Bangladesh almost four years ago but no Rohingya was repatriated. “There is no violence in Rakhine for last few years. They should go back.”
Momen said Bangladesh wants development of all the SAARC countries including Afghanistan.
Earlier, the foreign minister said Bangladesh will welcome the new government in Afghanistan if it is a government supported by its people.
“We believe in people’s government. We believe in a government which is liked by its people. We believe in democratic government,” he said, adding that Bangladesh’s door will surely remain open if the Taliban government becomes a government supported by its people.
The foreign minister said Bangladesh believes in friendship to all countries and Bangladesh will extend support if any government seeks support from Bangladesh.
He said Afghanistan is a friendly country to Bangladesh and a member state of SAARC. “Bangladesh wants their (Afghanistan) development.”
Responding to a question, Momen said there were some terrorists in Bangladesh who were trained in Afghanistan. “We’ve uprooted them and there’s no scope to see their reemergence here.”
The foreign ministry, in a statement, said Bangladesh is carefully observing the fast evolving situation in Afghanistan, which, Bangladesh believes, may have an impact on the region and beyond.
“We urge all stakeholders in Afghanistan to maintain peace and calm ensuring safety and security of all including foreign nationals,” said the ministry in a statement.