Enforced disappearances increased ahead of elections: Commission report

While the Awami League was in power, 61 cases of enforced disappearance occurred in 2012, and the number more than doubled the following year. Again, in 2018, the number of enforced disappearances was higher than in the year after.

Presenting year-by-year data, the report of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances states that incidents of enforced disappearance increased ahead of elections, with leaders, activists, and supporters of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami being selectively targeted.