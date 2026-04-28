DCs propose unified curriculum and assessment system

Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have put forward several recommendations regarding the education sector, including a proposal to make education free for all students with disabilities from low-income families.

They have also suggested introducing a unified curriculum and assessment system to ensure learning for all children.

The four-day Deputy Commissioners’ Conference will begin on 3 May and continue until 6 May.

On the occasion of the conference, Divisional Commissioners and DCs submitted a total of 1,729 proposals from across the country.

From these, the Cabinet Division has shortlisted 498 proposals for discussion. Policymakers will review these proposals during the conference and provide necessary directives.

The conference is organised under the supervision of the Cabinet Division.

In the presence of ministers and secretaries, discussions are held on proposals made by DCs concerning various ministries and departments, and decisions are taken accordingly.