DC Conference due on 3 May
DCs propose unified curriculum and assessment system
Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have put forward several recommendations regarding the education sector, including a proposal to make education free for all students with disabilities from low-income families.
They have also suggested introducing a unified curriculum and assessment system to ensure learning for all children.
The four-day Deputy Commissioners’ Conference will begin on 3 May and continue until 6 May.
On the occasion of the conference, Divisional Commissioners and DCs submitted a total of 1,729 proposals from across the country.
From these, the Cabinet Division has shortlisted 498 proposals for discussion. Policymakers will review these proposals during the conference and provide necessary directives.
The conference is organised under the supervision of the Cabinet Division.
In the presence of ministers and secretaries, discussions are held on proposals made by DCs concerning various ministries and departments, and decisions are taken accordingly.
As representatives of the government at the field level, DCs are responsible for policymaking, implementing development programmes, and coordinating various activities. Therefore, their proposals and this conference are considered significant.
This will be the first DC Conference since the formation of a new government led by BNP following the 13th National Parliament elections held on 12 February. For this reason, the conference is being given special importance. Necessary guidelines for implementing the new government’s election manifesto may also emerge from this conference.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has agreed to inaugurate the four-day conference at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.
Previously, the opening ceremony of the DC Conference was held at the Prime Minister’s Office, while the working sessions took place at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium. This time, the entire event, including the inauguration, will be held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium.
As per rules, ministry- and division-wise discussions are held after the inauguration. Accordingly, the proposals have also been arranged by ministry.
According to relevant sources, the DCs have proposed amending the law to allow executive magistrates to take immediate action in cases of malpractice in admission and recruitment examinations.
They have also provided suggestions regarding the formulation of a policy for establishing Qawmi madrasas.
The DCs have further proposed appointing teachers proficient in relevant languages to ensure education in mother tongues for students from ethnic communities. Since the 2017 academic year, children from five ethnic communities—Chakma, Marma, Tripura (Kokborok), Garo, and Oraon (Kurukh)—have had the opportunity to study in their mother tongues. However, effective teaching is being hindered due to a lack of skilled teachers in these languages.
In addition, the Deputy Commissioners have made several other proposals related to education, including establishing a public university in Faridpur.