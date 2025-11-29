Govt clarifies Google takedown request figures, rejects claims of content control

The government on Friday clarified the number of content removal requests sent to Google, assuring the public that no platform has been asked to delete newspaper reports or general social media content, except in cases involving defamatory misinformation.

"The government didn't request any platform to remove news of Bangladeshi newspapers, social media posts, videos, reels, online articles or politically critical content by domestic critics, except misinformation, propaganda and misinformation-based character assassination campaign," a government statement said tonight.

It explained that requests concerning misinformation, propaganda or defamatory content aimed at character assassination are forwarded to the BTRC through law enforcement agencies and the National Cyber Security Agency.

The government also stressed that it does not operate any bot network such as the Awami League's CRI or similar groups to influence or control social media.