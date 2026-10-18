Prime Minister orders Ishraque to resign from Cabinet

At this time, bodyguards accompanying the Minister of State ran to apprehend several individuals. One of them kicked a young man. Several people were heard saying, "Sir, I didn't do anything. I am a poor man, Sir." Another video shows the detained individuals being handed over to the police.

Present at the scene were Tofazzal Hossain and Lavlu, two bodyguards, appointed by the state minister, and an official state security officer. Tofazzal Hossain and Lavlu were also carrying weapons. Although the pistol in Ishraaq's hand was blurred out in certain parts of the video, the weapon was clearly visible in other sections. The identity of the individual who threatened to shoot has not been confirmed.

Following the incident, questions arose as to whether a Minister of State can conduct an anti-narcotics operation in such a manner while brandishing a firearm.

According to Clause 25 of the Ministry of Home Affairs' 2025 Policy on the Issuance, Renewal, and Use of Firearm Licences, although a licensed weapon may be carried and used for self-defence, it must not be displayed in a manner that creates fear or annoyance in others.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is investigating the incident of Ishraque brandishing a weapon. At a press conference held today, Sunday, at the DMP Media Centre, Shafiqul Islam, the Chief of the Detective Branch, stated that the Deputy Commissioner of the Wari Division has been entrusted with the investigation.

He further said that it is being examined whether any violation of the law occurred during this incident. If evidence of a legal infraction is found, action will be taken against the individuals involved.