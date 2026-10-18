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Prime Minister orders Ishraque to resign from Cabinet
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has instructed Ishraque Hossain, State Minister for Liberation War Affairs, to resign from the Cabinet following the controversy sparked by his participation in an anti-narcotics operation while carrying a firearm.
Several senior sources close to the government said the prime minister summoned Ishraque after a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Sunday afternoon and instructed him to resign.
However, as of the time this report was being written on Sunday night, no official statement on the matter had been obtained from any responsible government representative.
On Saturday, Ishraque Hossain took part in an anti-narcotics operation in Gandaria, in the capital, raising a firearm. Others accompanying him were also carrying weapons.
The video of the incident subsequently circulated on social media, triggering widespread debate and criticism.
The episode also caused unease and discontent within both the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the government. Against this backdrop, the prime minister instructed Ishraque to leave the Cabinet just a day after the incident.
According to people within the BNP and the government, there was no objection to the anti-narcotics initiative itself. However, they considered it unacceptable for a state minister to personally take part in an operation while carrying a firearm.
Questions were raised about why Ishraque had chosen to take up a weapon and join the operation himself rather than mobilise the administration to combat drugs.
The incident was particularly embarrassing for the government because the prime minister had been conducting surprise visits to various hospitals, educational institutions and government residential areas across the capital. These visits were intended to assess conditions and improve public services.
A member of the BNP Central Executive Committee, who spoke to Prothom Alo, also said the incident had ceased to be merely a personal matter for Ishraque and had embarrassed the prime minister and other Cabinet members. The Cabinet, the member added, would also have to bear responsibility for the conduct of a state minister. From Saturday morning until noon, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman made surprise visits to 13 locations across the capital. He issued instructions to the relevant officials regarding cleanliness and the quality of services at hospitals, educational institutions and government residential areas. At some locations, he also set deadlines for improvements. It was on the very day of these visits that Ishraque’s firearm-related controversy unfolded in the afternoon. Some party and government figures believe Ishraque’s actions substantially overshadowed the positive public discussion generated by the prime minister’s inspections. Against this backdrop, the order for Ishraque to resign is being viewed as a signal of the prime minister’s firm stance on the conduct and accountability of members of his government.
What Ishraaq did while holding a weapon
On Saturday afternoon, Ishraque Hossain, the Member of Parliament for the Dhaka-6 constituency, went on an anti-narcotics drive in the Dayaganj Ghunti Ghar railway gate area adjacent to Gandaria Railway Station in the capital. In a video published on his personal Facebook page, he is seen getting out of a vehicle, raising a firearm, and shouting, “Catch them, catch them, catch them…” Someone beside him can be heard saying, “I will shoot straight away.”
At this time, bodyguards accompanying the Minister of State ran to apprehend several individuals. One of them kicked a young man. Several people were heard saying, "Sir, I didn't do anything. I am a poor man, Sir." Another video shows the detained individuals being handed over to the police.
Present at the scene were Tofazzal Hossain and Lavlu, two bodyguards, appointed by the state minister, and an official state security officer. Tofazzal Hossain and Lavlu were also carrying weapons. Although the pistol in Ishraaq's hand was blurred out in certain parts of the video, the weapon was clearly visible in other sections. The identity of the individual who threatened to shoot has not been confirmed.
Following the incident, questions arose as to whether a Minister of State can conduct an anti-narcotics operation in such a manner while brandishing a firearm.
According to Clause 25 of the Ministry of Home Affairs' 2025 Policy on the Issuance, Renewal, and Use of Firearm Licences, although a licensed weapon may be carried and used for self-defence, it must not be displayed in a manner that creates fear or annoyance in others.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is investigating the incident of Ishraque brandishing a weapon. At a press conference held today, Sunday, at the DMP Media Centre, Shafiqul Islam, the Chief of the Detective Branch, stated that the Deputy Commissioner of the Wari Division has been entrusted with the investigation.
He further said that it is being examined whether any violation of the law occurred during this incident. If evidence of a legal infraction is found, action will be taken against the individuals involved.
Claim of raising weapon in self-defence
Amid criticism regarding the firearm incident, Ishraque Hossain issued a statement on his verified Facebook page today, Sunday. In it, he claimed that he had gone there to participate in a social resistance programme against narcotics.
He stated that the programme was undertaken through a joint decision involving the police alongside local political and social leaders.
According to Ishraque, after receiving complaints regarding drug sales in various areas of Gandaria within the Dhaka-6 constituency, he had already been in discussions with law enforcement agencies. He had also taken initiatives to address manpower shortages and to establish a permanent police outpost near the drug dens. However, the issue remained unresolved.
In the statement, Ishraque claimed that prior to the drive, he learned that drug dealers might open fire from rooftops. Upon reaching the vicinity of a temporary drug den, a group of 30 to 35 individuals aggressively advanced towards their convoy while making a commotion. Fearing a potential attack and to ensure the safety of himself and others, he and his official security personnel briefly raised their weapons. Once the situation normalised, the weapons were put away.
Ishraque stated that the firearm in his hand was legal and licensed. He maintained that it was displayed purely in self-defence and claimed that no violation of the law had occurred.
In his statement, Ishraque further claimed that four to five temporary drug dens were demolished during the drive. Narcotics, weapons, cash, and stolen mobile phones were seized from the site. Six individuals were detained and handed over to the police. He alleged that several media outlets had presented a fragmented picture of the incident while ignoring these facts. The Minister of State also affirmed that anti-narcotics activities would continue.
However, questions remain as to whether there was prior coordination with the police before going to the scene. On Saturday, Masud Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Wari Division, told journalists that the Minister of State had not informed the police in advance, and that they only found out about the matter later. On Saturday, Ishraque also told the media that he asked the police to arrive 10 minutes after he reached the location.
Misti's resignation
Before Ishraque was directed to resign, Ferdousi Ahmed Misti, an MP from the BNP's reserved seats for women, had to step down following controversy surrounding the actions of individuals close to her.
On 25 September, an incident involving an attack, looting, and the demolition of a building occurred at the Radda Health Centre in Mirpur, Dhaka. In connection with this event, the names of several local BNP and Juba Dal figures known to be close to Misti surfaced. The incident created discomfort within both the government and the party, raising questions regarding Misti's political accountability, although she denied any personal involvement in the attack and vandalism.
Following directions from the Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, Misti submitted her resignation letter to Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad on 1 October. Subsequently, the Parliament Secretariat declared her seat vacant.
Within two and a half weeks of Mishti's resignation, prime minister has now directed Minister of State Ishraque Hossain to leave the Cabinet following this firearm incident. In both instances, directions to resign came after actions that embarrassed both the party and the government.