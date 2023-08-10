Govt to take opinion on CSA for 14 days

The government will take any opinion on the proposed Cyber Security Act (CSA) up to 14 days and that’s why the draft of the law has been uploaded in website. If necessary, opinion from the stakeholders would be taken about the draft law.

Law minister Anisul Huq said this at a press briefing at Bangladesh Computer Council auditorium in Agargaon on Thursday. Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for information and technology, was also present during the press briefing.