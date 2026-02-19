Average age of ministers 60 years, 62pc from business background

The average age of the members of the new cabinet led by prime minister Tarique Rahman is approximately 60 years. The oldest member is major (retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, aged 81, while the youngest member, Nurul Haque Nur, is 31.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman took the oath of office along with the ministers and state ministers of the new government.

After being sworn in as prime minister, Tarique Rahman appointed 49 members to the cabinet, including 25 ministers and 24 state ministers.

Of the 50 members of the cabinet, the ages of 49 are available. The age of technocrat foreign minister Khalilur Rahman is not known.

Based on the available data, the average age of the 49 members stands at 59.61 years. It is known that Khalilur Rahman passed his SSC examination in 1969.