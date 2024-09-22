Baitul Mukarram’s khatib Ruhul Amin dismissed
Mufti Md Ruhul Amin has been dismissed from the post of Khatib of national mosque Baitul Mukarram.
A press release from the religious affairs ministry said this today, Sunday.
Ruhul Amin has been dismissed following due process, said the press release.
Islamic Foundation sources said Ruhul Amin had been absent from the mosque since the fall of Awami League government on 5 August.
After six weeks, he went to the mosque on Friday last to lead Jumma prayer.
A section of people inside the mosque refused to offer prayer led by him, which resulted in a clash between two groups of devotees. Several people were injured in the clash.