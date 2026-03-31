Food supply to stop at 20 govt daycare centers from Wednesday over unpaid bills

Food supply for children at 20 government-run daycare centers will be suspended from tomorrow, Wednesday, due to unpaid bills. Parents have been asked to bring food for their children at their own responsibility. This message was sent today, Tuesday, to parents through WhatsApp groups from the daycare centers.

These daycare centers are being operated under the Department of Women Affairs’ project titled “Establishment of 20 Child Daycare Centers.” Alongside uncertainty over the continuation of the project, dissatisfaction has emerged at the centers over five months of unpaid salaries and allowances. Due to nine months of unpaid food bills, two contracting firms have announced that they will stop supplying food to the centers from 1 April.

Prothom Alo on Tuesday published a report titled “20 child daycare centers in crisis, concern.” It is learned that after the publication of the report, the minister of women and children affairs ministry and social welfare ministry Abu Zafar Md Zahid Hossain, instructed that the problem be resolved quickly. Following his directive, a meeting of the Project Steering Committee (PSC) has been scheduled for Wednesday. The secretary of the women and children affairs ministry serves as the head of the PSC.