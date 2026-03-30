Opposition leader holds talks with Prime Minister, BNP says 'normal courtesy'

Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman has met with Prime Minister and Leader of the House Tarique Rahman at the latter’s office in the Parliament Secretariat on Monday.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said the meeting, which lasted 20 minutes, took place at the interest of Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman.

The Prime Minister’s press wing described the matter as ‘normal courtesy'.

The two leaders met in Parliament today, Monday. Later in the afternoon, a post titled “Prime Minister’s courtesy, opposition leader’s meeting” was published on the verified Facebook page of BNP Media Cell, along with photos of the meeting.

In the picture, BNP Secretary General and Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was also seen with the two leaders.