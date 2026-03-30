Opposition leader holds talks with Prime Minister, BNP says 'normal courtesy'
Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman has met with Prime Minister and Leader of the House Tarique Rahman at the latter’s office in the Parliament Secretariat on Monday.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said the meeting, which lasted 20 minutes, took place at the interest of Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman.
The Prime Minister’s press wing described the matter as ‘normal courtesy'.
The two leaders met in Parliament today, Monday. Later in the afternoon, a post titled “Prime Minister’s courtesy, opposition leader’s meeting” was published on the verified Facebook page of BNP Media Cell, along with photos of the meeting.
In the picture, BNP Secretary General and Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was also seen with the two leaders.
The post said that Opposition Leader of the Parliament Shafiqur Rahman met Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Monday afternoon, at his office in the Parliament Secretariat.
At that time, the Prime Minister welcomed the opposition leader to his office. After the discussion, the Prime Minister walked a short distance to see the opposition leader off toward his office in the Parliament Secretariat. Those present praised the Prime Minister’s courtesy and etiquette.
The post on BNP Media Cell page further said that at 12:00 pm today, Monday, at the South Plaza of the Parliament, the Prime Minister and the opposition leader stood side by side to offer janaza of Dilara Hafiz, the wife of Speaker Major (retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed.
Dilara Hafiz died last Saturday at a hospital in Singapore. She was once the Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education.
According to the Facebook post of BNP Media Cell, after the Janaza, the Prime Minister and the opposition leader were walking together toward the Parliament building. At that time, the opposition leader expressed interest in speaking with the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister immediately invited Shafiqur Rahman to his office in the Parliament Secretariat.
The Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman (Rumon) said the two leaders talked for about 20 minutes.
He said that after the brief discussion, Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman left the Prime Minister’s office in the Parliament Secretariat. At that time, the Prime Minister walked a short distance to see him off toward his office.
Atikur Rahman further said, “The Prime Minister shows due respect and courtesy to everyone. Before the parliamentary election and after BNP assumed power, people have been impressed by the Prime Minister’s courtesy at various events. Today, the Prime Minister escorted the opposition leader toward his office, demonstrating his customary courtesy.”